The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Luminex worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,415,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $32.95 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

