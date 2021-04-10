The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $642,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.