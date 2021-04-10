The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $621,000 Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

