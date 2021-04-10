The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $583,000 Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.