The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $569,000 Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Standex International worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

