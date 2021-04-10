The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

