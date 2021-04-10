The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,102 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Delek US were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.