The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down to $20.81

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $20.23. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 3,443 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $4,348,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

