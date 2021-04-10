The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $11.20

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.