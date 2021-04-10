The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $77.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 2287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,198 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,275 over the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

