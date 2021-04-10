The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

