The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 207,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,802. The firm has a market cap of $537.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

