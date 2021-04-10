The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.39.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $330.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.