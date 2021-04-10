The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Neutral

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

LW stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

