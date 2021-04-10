The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Neutral

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.
LW stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.
In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
