The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) a €14.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EDF stock opened at €11.96 ($14.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.16. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of €7.33 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of €12.48 ($14.68).
About Electricité de France
