The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) a €14.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDF stock opened at €11.96 ($14.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.16. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of €7.33 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of €12.48 ($14.68).

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

