The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Gap Up to $28.63

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $29.49. The ExOne shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

