The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 453,315 shares.The stock last traded at $31.67 and had previously closed at $31.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.