The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.03.

SCHW opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 490,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.