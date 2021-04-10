The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,262.24

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,262.24 and last traded at $1,262.16, with a volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,235.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,006.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 39.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

