Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE TXT opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

