Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

