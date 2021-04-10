TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $65.33 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006058 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018925 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,740,766,918 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

