Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,300,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

