Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Technicolor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Technicolor stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. Technicolor has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

