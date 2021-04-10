Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 16,000 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $859,420,000.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

DASH stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

