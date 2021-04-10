Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.