Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,048,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

