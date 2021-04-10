Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

