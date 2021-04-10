TD Securities Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Roots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

