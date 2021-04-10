Target Hospitality Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TH stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $316.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.