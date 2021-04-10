Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.49. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

