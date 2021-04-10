TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.18.

NYSE:TAL opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.43, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.