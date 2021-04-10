Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $757.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

