Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 40,544 Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Stoneridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $30.50 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

