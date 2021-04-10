Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 815 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.60. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.