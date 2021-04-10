Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.25 Million Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

ATRI opened at $644.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $646.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.56. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $745.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

