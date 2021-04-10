SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,051 shares of company stock worth $6,044,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in SuRo Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 42.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

