SureRemit Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $36,577.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00300807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00752150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,484.99 or 0.99713236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.00722177 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

