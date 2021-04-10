Superior Plus Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.71.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

