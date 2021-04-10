Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells $2,406,242.52 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $227,149.16.

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.68 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

