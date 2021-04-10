Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

