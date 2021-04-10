Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

