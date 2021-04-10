Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. 4,111,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after buying an additional 2,245,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after buying an additional 867,994 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

