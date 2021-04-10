Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $14.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

SMMCF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

