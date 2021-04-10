Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $253.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.