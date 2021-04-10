Strike Reaches One Day Volume of $132,800.00 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $116.29 million and approximately $132,800.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $45.00 or 0.00076182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00299656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00752342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,911.50 or 0.99730714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00775173 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

