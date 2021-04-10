Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,988,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,865. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

