Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,737 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 623 call options.

LOVE traded up $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 1,508,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 513,198 shares of company stock worth $27,733,275. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

