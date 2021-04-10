Stipend (SPD) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Stipend has a total market cap of $553,420.42 and $75.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,024.86 or 0.99783068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.72 or 0.00464988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00325529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00742793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00099627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003968 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.