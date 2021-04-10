Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000.

CLTL stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $106.49.

